Jill Walling Family,

We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know we are praying for you all. I know that you..., like us when Daddy passed...., are rejoicing that she is in the presence of Jesus. Heaven just keeps looking better and better doesn't it!!! May the Father we share bless you all in special ways.

With all our love,

Misty Walling Family March 17, 2021