Hefner, Sharron K.
Age 68
Sharron K. Hefner, of Bloomfield, NE, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.
Sharron is survived by her three children, Jill (Craig) Walling of Wayne, Jason (Dawn) Hefner of Bloomfield, and Laura (Ryan) O'Connor of Bennington; seven grandchildren, Emma Walling, Tanner Walling, Logan Walling, Cailee (AJ) Gieselman, Alec Wilson, Gabrielle O'Connor and Isabel O'Connor; three great-grandchildren, Kennedie Gieselman, Amelia Gieselman and Rowan Gieselman; seven siblings, Virginia (Wayne) Jordan, Cliff (Nancy) Hinrichs, Janice Hefner, Helen Hansen, Betty (Don) Fluent, Glenda Welker and Darlene (Chuck) Arduser; in-laws, Bill (Julie) Hefner and Cindy (Pat) Brennan; her mother-in-law, Carol Rae Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services for will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at brockhausfuneralhome.com
beginning at 10:30am. Public graveside services will follow at approximately 11am at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8pm at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Brockhaus Funeral Home
220 Main St, Bloomfield, NE 68718 | (402) 373-2345
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.