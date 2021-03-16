Menu
Sharron K. Hefner
FUNERAL HOME
Brockhaus Funeral Home - Bloomfield
220 East Main
Bloomfield, NE
Hefner, Sharron K.

Age 68

Sharron K. Hefner, of Bloomfield, NE, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence.

Sharron is survived by her three children, Jill (Craig) Walling of Wayne, Jason (Dawn) Hefner of Bloomfield, and Laura (Ryan) O'Connor of Bennington; seven grandchildren, Emma Walling, Tanner Walling, Logan Walling, Cailee (AJ) Gieselman, Alec Wilson, Gabrielle O'Connor and Isabel O'Connor; three great-grandchildren, Kennedie Gieselman, Amelia Gieselman and Rowan Gieselman; seven siblings, Virginia (Wayne) Jordan, Cliff (Nancy) Hinrichs, Janice Hefner, Helen Hansen, Betty (Don) Fluent, Glenda Welker and Darlene (Chuck) Arduser; in-laws, Bill (Julie) Hefner and Cindy (Pat) Brennan; her mother-in-law, Carol Rae Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services for will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at brockhausfuneralhome.com beginning at 10:30am. Public graveside services will follow at approximately 11am at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8pm at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Brockhaus Funeral Home

220 Main St, Bloomfield, NE 68718 | (402) 373-2345
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Bloomfield, NE
Mar
18
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
Livestreamed at brockhausfuneralhome.com, Bloomfield, NE
Mar
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bloomfield City Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brockhaus Funeral Home - Bloomfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dixie, Jessica and Misty
March 17, 2021
Jill Walling Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know we are praying for you all. I know that you..., like us when Daddy passed...., are rejoicing that she is in the presence of Jesus. Heaven just keeps looking better and better doesn't it!!! May the Father we share bless you all in special ways.
With all our love,
<><
Misty Walling
Family
March 17, 2021
Your Friends at BAE Systems
March 16, 2021
Please know we´re sending our sympathy along with prayers for strength and peace at this difficult time. May God bless you all.
Cynthia Dornbush
March 16, 2021
