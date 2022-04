Williams, Shawn Michelle



Shawn Michelle Williams was born May 24, 1955, the daughter of Joseph and Hattie Thomas. She passed away after illness, March 4, 2021 at age 65. She is survived and will be missed by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. She was cremated and a memorial service was held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, 1pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home and via Zoom.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.