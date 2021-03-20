Menu
Sheila A. Howe
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Howe, Sheila A.

March 29, 1949 - March 18, 2021

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. Sheila was a great friend and dearly loved her family. Because of COVID this year and Sheila´s illness. I missed meeting with her for our monthly dinners and catching up on our lives with other cherished friends from National Indemnity. May she Rest In Peace and enjoy reuniting with her hubby!!
Sheila Howe
March 21, 2021
