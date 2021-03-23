Menu
Sheila and Arben Howe
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Howe, Arben and Sheila

Arben Howe

January 12, 1946 –

September 15, 2008



Sheila A. Howe

March 29, 1949 –

March 18, 2021



Survived by son, Nicholas E. Howe (Rachel); daughter, Vickie N. Ogden (Joseph); grandchildren: Julia, Miles, Levi, Alex, Katie, Brock, Donovan, Emma, Frankey; Sheila's brothers, Jimmy Bonham (Neil), Ronnie Bonham (Beth); Sheila's sisters: Debbie Ord, Regina Frost, Kathy Hughes (Terry), Lucy Bergan (Randy).

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 24th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 25th, at 1pm the Omaha National Cemetery with Military honors for Arben.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
thinking of you and your family and lifting you up in my prayers
Laura Marshall. RCIA 2019
March 23, 2021
