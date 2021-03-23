Howe, Arben and SheilaArben HoweJanuary 12, 1946 –September 15, 2008Sheila A. HoweMarch 29, 1949 –March 18, 2021Survived by son, Nicholas E. Howe (Rachel); daughter, Vickie N. Ogden (Joseph); grandchildren: Julia, Miles, Levi, Alex, Katie, Brock, Donovan, Emma, Frankey; Sheila's brothers, Jimmy Bonham (Neil), Ronnie Bonham (Beth); Sheila's sisters: Debbie Ord, Regina Frost, Kathy Hughes (Terry), Lucy Bergan (Randy).VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 24th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 25th, at 1pm the Omaha National Cemetery with Military honors for Arben.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com