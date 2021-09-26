Lee, Shelley L.
February 14, 1957 - September 15, 2021
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26th, from 5pm to 7pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. FUNERAL: Monday, September 27th, at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, with a lunch following. Memorials may be directed to the family. For full obit, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.