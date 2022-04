Lee, Shelley L.February 14, 1957 - September 15, 2021The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26th, from 5pm to 7pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. FUNERAL: Monday, September 27th, at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, with a lunch following. Memorials may be directed to the family. For full obit, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com