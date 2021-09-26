Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelley L. Lee
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Lee, Shelley L.

February 14, 1957 - September 15, 2021

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26th, from 5pm to 7pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. FUNERAL: Monday, September 27th, at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, with a lunch following. Memorials may be directed to the family. For full obit, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
7706 S. 96th St., LaVista, NE
Sep
27
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.