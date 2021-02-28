Mallott, Sheridan M.
June 1, 1933 - February 26, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Charlotte; parents, Sheridan C. and Allie Mae. Survived by children, Teresa and Terry; grandchildren, Lauren, Nathan and Kathryn, family and friends.
Family to hold Service at Parsons House. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Parsons House Book Club.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.