Sheridan M. Mallott
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Mallott, Sheridan M.

June 1, 1933 - February 26, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Charlotte; parents, Sheridan C. and Allie Mae. Survived by children, Teresa and Terry; grandchildren, Lauren, Nathan and Kathryn, family and friends.

Family to hold Service at Parsons House. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Parsons House Book Club.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
