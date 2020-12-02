Menu
Sherman L. Butler
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Butler, Sherman L.

October 26, 1958 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Ann Butler. Survived by his caregiver, Lisa Casey and her family; guardian, Don Oliver.

VISITATION: Thursday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Leukemia And Lymphoma Association.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
