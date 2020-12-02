Butler, Sherman L.
October 26, 1958 - November 28, 2020
Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Ann Butler. Survived by his caregiver, Lisa Casey and her family; guardian, Don Oliver.
VISITATION: Thursday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Leukemia And Lymphoma
Association.
