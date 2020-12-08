Mills, Sherman W.
October 15, 1929 - December 5, 2020
Sherman W. Mills, age 91, of Westfield, IN, formerly of Omaha, NE.
Sherman went to his final rest on the Sabbath Day, December 5, 2020, while in the home of his son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, Joni, in Noblesville, Indiana.
Sherman graduated from Bethel College (now Bethel University) in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree BA in Bible, Mishawaka, Indiana. Sherman was a full-time Minister for 44 years in the Missionary Church Midwest District pastoring 10 different churches in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. He taught public school grades 5-8 in Lewellen, Nebraska.
After retiring as a full-time church minister in 1995, he worked at Lifecare Nursing Home in Omaha, Nebraska as a maintenance man and chaplain. In 2008, he transitioned to Fountain View Active Retirement Community. At Fountain View, he was on the weekly Activities Calendar for sing-along with Sherman at the piano or accordion and a Bible Study. Sherman enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion for church services and prayer meetings, attending Missionary Church camp meetings and coaching Bible Quizzing Meets.
Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Grace Mills; brothers, Stephen and David; sister, Marie; wife, Betty Mills and daughter, Mary Anaya.
Sherman is survived by his children, Bonnie (Larry) Tippery, Steve (Cindy) Mills, John (Debbie) Mills, Dan (Joni) Mills, and Debbie Shively; son-in-law, Josue Anaya; brother, Calvin (Esther) Mills; sister, Grace (Ron) Lahr; 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION 9:30 am Wednesday, December 9 and CELEBRATION OF LIFE 10:30 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 will be at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Avenue A, Council Bluffs, Iowa. His son, Steve Mills, will be officiating.
Sherman's interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Omaha, Nebraska.
Memorials can be directed to Sherman's first church pastoral assignment where he maintained his official church membership, at the Faith Missionary Church, 306 S. East St., Weeping Water, NE 68463.
To add a memory, or to express your condolences, go to the on-line tribute wall at www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
or www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.