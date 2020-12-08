Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherman W. Mills
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Mills, Sherman W.

October 15, 1929 - December 5, 2020

Sherman W. Mills, age 91, of Westfield, IN, formerly of Omaha, NE.

Sherman went to his final rest on the Sabbath Day, December 5, 2020, while in the home of his son, Dan, and daughter-in-law, Joni, in Noblesville, Indiana.

Sherman graduated from Bethel College (now Bethel University) in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree BA in Bible, Mishawaka, Indiana. Sherman was a full-time Minister for 44 years in the Missionary Church Midwest District pastoring 10 different churches in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. He taught public school grades 5-8 in Lewellen, Nebraska.

After retiring as a full-time church minister in 1995, he worked at Lifecare Nursing Home in Omaha, Nebraska as a maintenance man and chaplain. In 2008, he transitioned to Fountain View Active Retirement Community. At Fountain View, he was on the weekly Activities Calendar for sing-along with Sherman at the piano or accordion and a Bible Study. Sherman enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion for church services and prayer meetings, attending Missionary Church camp meetings and coaching Bible Quizzing Meets.

Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Grace Mills; brothers, Stephen and David; sister, Marie; wife, Betty Mills and daughter, Mary Anaya.

Sherman is survived by his children, Bonnie (Larry) Tippery, Steve (Cindy) Mills, John (Debbie) Mills, Dan (Joni) Mills, and Debbie Shively; son-in-law, Josue Anaya; brother, Calvin (Esther) Mills; sister, Grace (Ron) Lahr; 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION 9:30 am Wednesday, December 9 and CELEBRATION OF LIFE 10:30 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 will be at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Avenue A, Council Bluffs, Iowa. His son, Steve Mills, will be officiating.

Sherman's interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorials can be directed to Sherman's first church pastoral assignment where he maintained his official church membership, at the Faith Missionary Church, 306 S. East St., Weeping Water, NE 68463.

To add a memory, or to express your condolences, go to the on-line tribute wall at www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com or www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
2600 Avenue A, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
9
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
2600 Avenue A, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a blessing to have grown up knowing Pastor Sherman and Betty Mills and their family. I Loved and appreciated them so much. There are just too many memories to share so I will just say my thoughts and prayers are with the family, and looking forward to the reunion in Heaven.
Angela (Kelso) Taylor
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results