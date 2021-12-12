Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherraline Lewis
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Lewis, Sherraline

February 21, 1964 - December 11, 2021

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 15th, at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was devastated by this news. It's been a long time since I have seen her but I have very fond memories of our engineering days.
Reji Nair
School
December 30, 2021
Sheryl was kind and very helpful. It was just how she was. She went out of her way to do things. May she rest in peace. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Veethika
Family
December 16, 2021
I knew Sherraline through prayer groups and retreats. She was a beautiful Christian woman who was so open to the good Lord Jesus. May she rest in peace.
Rita Macaulay
December 14, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Lewis family. May her soul Rest In Peace. Just want to share picture of our MIT, Manipal class of 1985. Sherraline is seated in the front row on the left.
Dom Kamath
School
December 14, 2021
My condolences to Sherraline's loved ones. I knew her for seven years when I lived in Omaha. We used to exchange Christmas gifts and prepare food for each other occasionally. When I moved to Florida this past August, Sherraline took half a day off from work and dropped me off at the airport. She will be remembered for her kind and hospitable nature. May her soul rest in Peace.
Tina Nathan
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results