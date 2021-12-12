My condolences to Sherraline's loved ones. I knew her for seven years when I lived in Omaha. We used to exchange Christmas gifts and prepare food for each other occasionally. When I moved to Florida this past August, Sherraline took half a day off from work and dropped me off at the airport. She will be remembered for her kind and hospitable nature. May her soul rest in Peace.

Tina Nathan Friend December 13, 2021