Lewis, Sherraline
February 21, 1964 - December 11, 2021
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 15th, at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity
.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.