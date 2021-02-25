Menu
Sherry Lee Christenson
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Christenson, Sherry Lee

Age 78

Sherry Lee Christenson, of Omaha, NE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday evening, February 21, 2021, at her home in Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her father, Emory Bergh; and her mother, Doris Bergh. Sherry is survived by sons, Reed Christenson, of Portsmouth, RI; Todd Christenson, and wife, Andrea, of Roslyn, NY; Shelly Asplin and husband Toby, of Omaha, NE; sister, Cheryl Debes of Elkader, IA; brothers, Galen and wife Joanne Bergh, and Garland Bergh; grandchildren, Andrew Asplin, Lauren, and Luke Christenson.

VISITATION: Sunday, February 28, from 2-4pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, NE, with a time of remembrance and celebration of her life at 3pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, March 1, at Westside Church in Omaha. INTERMENT will be at 3:30pm at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, NE.

Memorials may be made to Chariots4Hope – a charity demonstrating God's love through reliable transportation – just follow this link: https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=8fcf1ae7-9195-4c78-91e2-f3b13a33fd66

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Feb
28
Service
3:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westside Church
Omaha, NE
Mar
1
Interment
3:30p.m.
Aurora Cemetery
Aurora, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending sincere condolences for your loss. Sherry was a blessing to so many in so many ways. She touched all of our lives. I will always remember attending the rodeo with her...a real treat! May God continue to bless your family as He welcomes your beloved mother/mother-in-law/grandmother into His loving care.
Malia, Stan, and Lorcan
February 25, 2021
