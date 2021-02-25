Christenson, Sherry Lee
Age 78
Sherry Lee Christenson, of Omaha, NE, went home to be with the Lord Sunday evening, February 21, 2021, at her home in Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her father, Emory Bergh; and her mother, Doris Bergh. Sherry is survived by sons, Reed Christenson, of Portsmouth, RI; Todd Christenson, and wife, Andrea, of Roslyn, NY; Shelly Asplin and husband Toby, of Omaha, NE; sister, Cheryl Debes of Elkader, IA; brothers, Galen and wife Joanne Bergh, and Garland Bergh; grandchildren, Andrew Asplin, Lauren, and Luke Christenson.
VISITATION: Sunday, February 28, from 2-4pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, NE, with a time of remembrance and celebration of her life at 3pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, March 1, at Westside Church in Omaha. INTERMENT will be at 3:30pm at the Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, NE.
Memorials may be made to Chariots4Hope – a charity demonstrating God's love through reliable transportation – just follow this link: https://forms.donorsnap.com/form?id=8fcf1ae7-9195-4c78-91e2-f3b13a33fd66
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.