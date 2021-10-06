Lynch, Sherry



June 22, 1955 - September 27, 2021



There is no way to put into words someone as special as you were. Not much can describe the joy your brought others.



Born in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Sherry Lynn Lynch fought many battles but always stayed positive and won several.



On September 27, 2021 she lost her fight with cancer and heaven gained a new angel. Sherry was an amazing person. A soul mate, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandma, soon to be great grandma, and a friend to so many. She was a member at the Eagles Club and enjoyed helping with the fundraisers they did.



She is preceded in death by her parents Ellard and Mary Lynch.



She is survived by her soul mate Charles Morley. Her kids Pamela, Tammy (Josh), Alaina (Kyle), Chuckie (Michaela), Tricia (Josh), Jenni (Jared). Her siblings Dale (Cathy), Brenda (Joe), Phyllis (Rene), Doug (Dawn). 4 grandsons, 7 granddaughters, 1 soon to be great-granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, cousin, and many friends.



Sherry will be missed by so many and touched so many hearts with her kindness and bright light.



Celebration of Life will be Friday, October 8th, at 3pm at the Eagles Club, 1530 Ave F, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.