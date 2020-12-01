Lehnen, Sheryl A.



January 23, 1942 - November 28, 2020



Sheryl A. Lehnen, age 78 of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on November 28, 2020. Sheryl was born January 23, 1942, in Council Bluffs to the late Robert G. and Helen Edmonds. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959. Sheryl married Larry E. Lehnen on April 18, 1964, in Council Bluffs. She worked as a cleric for Grain Dealers Insurance from 1978-1999. Sheryl was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.



In addition to her parents, Sheryl was preceded in death by her infant son, Scott Allen Lehnen in 1965 and her husband, Larry E. Lehnen on March 17, 2020. Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Martinez; son, Jeff (Renee') Lehnen all of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Jaxson, Alex, Allie and Gabby; brother, Robert E. Edmonds of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.



A MEMORIAL MASS for Sheryl and Larry will be celebrated on Friday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Sheryl and Larry will be interred following the mass in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Albert Schools.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.