Williams, Sheryl Lynn (Claussen)March 14, 1945 - May 27, 2021Sheryl passed of natural causes on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Sheryl is survived by her four children, Lucinda, Patrick, Kathy "Kat", and Joel; her seven grandchildren, Kirstyn, Michael, James, Mackenzie, Skyler, Dominic, and Jameson; and her great-granddaughter, Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Claussen and Doris Dahlquist; and her brother, Harvey "Jack" Claussen, Jr.GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, June 11, from 6-8pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF SHERYL'S LIFE: Saturday, June 12, at 1pm at Augustana Lutheran Church (3647 Lafayette Ave.). For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171