Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sheryl Lynn Williams
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Williams, Sheryl Lynn (Claussen)

March 14, 1945 - May 27, 2021

Sheryl passed of natural causes on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Sheryl is survived by her four children, Lucinda, Patrick, Kathy "Kat", and Joel; her seven grandchildren, Kirstyn, Michael, James, Mackenzie, Skyler, Dominic, and Jameson; and her great-granddaughter, Eleanor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Claussen and Doris Dahlquist; and her brother, Harvey "Jack" Claussen, Jr.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, June 11, from 6-8pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF SHERYL'S LIFE: Saturday, June 12, at 1pm at Augustana Lutheran Church (3647 Lafayette Ave.). For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
3647 Lafayette Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.