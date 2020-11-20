Menu
Shirley A. "Seewald" Coniglio
Coniglio, Shirley A. "Seewald"

December 23, 1933 - November 18, 2020

Preceded in death by grandson, Luke. Survived by Husband, Luke J. Coniglio; children, Mark (Eni Brandner) Coniglio, Chris (Krisann) Coniglio, Mary ( David Simmons) Coniglio, Cheryl (Jason) Petty; honorary sons, Walter and Vidal Tomasino, Bernardo and Hector Obesco and Manuel Fernandez; nine grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sylvia) Seewald; nieces and nephews.

Services, Monday Nov. 23, at 10:00am at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, at the 72nd Street Chapel, begins Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3pm ith a Wake Service at 5pm. Memorials to the Shirley Coniglio Scholarship Fund c/o The College of St. Mary, Omaha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
