Garnett, Shirley A.



January 23, 1928 - November 10, 2020



Age 92 of Niceville, FL. Formerly of Bellevue.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 18th, at 1pm at Bellevue Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.