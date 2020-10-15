Spangler, Shirley A. "Cookie"
Age 75
Shirley A. (Cookie) Spangler, of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, died Oct 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Hazel Hanson. Survived by sister, Donna Lee Lackas (Donald).
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club in Fremont. Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
(402) 721-4440
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.