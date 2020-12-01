Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Ann Eastman
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Eastman, Shirley Ann

September 6, 1924 - November 21, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James E. Survived by children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 4th at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th St., with recitation of the Rosary at 10am (masks are required). Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association, and St. James Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Rosary, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
4710 N. 90th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.