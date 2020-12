Eastman, Shirley AnnSeptember 6, 1924 - November 21, 2020Preceded in death by husband, James E. Survived by children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 4th at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th St., with recitation of the Rosary at 10am (masks are required). Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Heart Association Alzheimer's Association , and St. James Catholic Church.To view live broadcasts of the Rosary, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com