O'Doherty, Shirley Ann
December 8, 1924 - November 1, 2020
Preceded in death by, loving husband, Bill; parents, Wade Hampton and Shirley Scott Smith; eight sisters; two brothers; son-in-law, Robert G. Hughes; granddaughter, Michelle Seminara.
Survived by, children, Sherie Hughes, Teresa Seminara (John), Patty Dettman (John), Colleen Kuehl (Steve), William O'Doherty (Sherry), Mary Beth Ono (Harry), Jim O'Doherty (Therese), Scott O'Doherty (Gina); 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren.
Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice
.
