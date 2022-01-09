Going to miss my dear sister in Christ. Shirley had a very strong faith and trusted him. She has had to go thru so much suffering but would never complain. My favorite memory was when we were at a class reunion and she was in earlier stages of MS but using a cane. We were standing on a street corner visiting with others. She took her cane and started twirling like she was twirling her baton. One of our favorite memories was dancing all around Nebraska promoting a centennial year. She didn´t want to leave her son Ross. I´ll be missing you Shirley.

Karen Jensen Friend January 10, 2022