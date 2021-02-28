Menu
Shirley J. Dimmitt
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Dimmitt, Shirley J.

August 26, 1935 - February 23, 2021

Shirley J. Dimmitt, longtime resident of Omaha, went to be with The Lord on February 23, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She is survived by her daughter; grandchildren; a brother and a sister.

At the request of the deceased, there will be No Viewing prior to burial. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, NE on Tuesday March 2, 2021, 2pm.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
Greenwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley was my family's neighbor for many years. Her and her husband Joe were great neighbors and I was friends with their grandchildren. Shirley will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Charla Long
March 1, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. Shirley was my neighbor for over 40 years and we had a great friendship and good times. I will truly miss her!
JoAnn Carpenter
March 1, 2021
Joe and Shirley were long time neighbors and friends of my parents. Blessings to the family.
Tim Doran
February 28, 2021
