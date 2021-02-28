Dimmitt, Shirley J.August 26, 1935 - February 23, 2021Shirley J. Dimmitt, longtime resident of Omaha, went to be with The Lord on February 23, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She is survived by her daughter; grandchildren; a brother and a sister.At the request of the deceased, there will be No Viewing prior to burial. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, NE on Tuesday March 2, 2021, 2pm.KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE402-339-3232