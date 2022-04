Wonderful memories of the times we both were doing fan work for the fans of our fave group The Bee Gees. Great times when we met in the USA and visited the Gibb family together. Special for me that in 2015 with help of daughter Karla, Shirley and I could once again talk with eachother on the phone chatting about the old days. Rest In Peace dear friend and I´ll keep all the wonderful memories close to my heart. With love from The Netherlands: Marion Adriaensen - Richards.

Marion Adriaensen - Richards January 10, 2022