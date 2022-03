Gray, Shirley A



Age 83 - September 9, 2021



Shirley A. Gray, formerly of Yutan NE, died in Wahoo, NE. Survived by niece and nephew, Sherry and Gene Rode of Marion ND, and David and Lynne Gray of Commerce City, CO; 4 "Grandkids" Ashley and Justin Gray, Tina Hanson and Ethan Rode; and care-giver and special friend, Beverly Storm.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Monday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Yutan, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. INTERMENT: Hollst Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church.



REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME



Yutan, NE



(402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.