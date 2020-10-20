Maxwell, Shirley Guthman Broderick



February 8, 1927 - October 18, 2020



Shirley passed away in Omaha, age 93. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Em Guthman; husband, Johnny Broderick; husband, Russell Maxwell; and two daughters, Sara Maxwell Brown and Julie Maxwell Erlbacher. Survived by children: Peggy (Jim) Reed, Jackie Broderick, Tom (Beth) Broderick, Barb Maxwell, and Pat (Wes) Davis; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 20th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 21st, 10:30am, Holy Name Catholic Church (2901 Fontenelle Blvd.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Name Maxwell Family Memorial Scholarship.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.