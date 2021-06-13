Jacobsen, Shirley A.



July 3, 1936 - January 14, 2021



Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Charles R. Jacobsen; brother, Lawrence Tretter; parents, Joe and "Boots" Tretter; Survived by children: Karen ("Slim") Fielder, Teresa (Kirk) Kellner, Chuck Jacobsen, Jr.; grandchildren: Becky, Justin, Brandon, Miranda, Blair; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, her Ozark family and friends.



Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, June 19, from 1-4pm at Legends Patio Grill & Bar 6920 Pacific St. Omaha, NE 68106. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 18, 2021.