Shirley A. Jacobsen
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Jacobsen, Shirley A.

July 3, 1936 - January 14, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years, Charles R. Jacobsen; brother, Lawrence Tretter; parents, Joe and "Boots" Tretter; Survived by children: Karen ("Slim") Fielder, Teresa (Kirk) Kellner, Chuck Jacobsen, Jr.; grandchildren: Becky, Justin, Brandon, Miranda, Blair; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, her Ozark family and friends.

Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, June 19, from 1-4pm at Legends Patio Grill & Bar 6920 Pacific St. Omaha, NE 68106. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Legends Patio Grill & Bar
6920 Pacific St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
