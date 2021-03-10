Jefferson, Shirley A.
November 27, 1934 - March 8, 2021
Preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Darrel; siblings, William Rigby, Robert Rigby, and Delores Pilcher. Survived by children, James Jefferson, Cheryl (Phil) Goehring, Becki (Don) Aken; grandchildren, James (Kristie) Jefferson, Sarah (Kevin Shafer) Stika, Susie (Erin Ortiz) Stika, and Jeffery Aken; 5 great-grandchildren.
Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68134).
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.