Shirley A. Jefferson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Jefferson, Shirley A.

November 27, 1934 - March 8, 2021

Preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Darrel; siblings, William Rigby, Robert Rigby, and Delores Pilcher. Survived by children, James Jefferson, Cheryl (Phil) Goehring, Becki (Don) Aken; grandchildren, James (Kristie) Jefferson, Sarah (Kevin Shafer) Stika, Susie (Erin Ortiz) Stika, and Jeffery Aken; 5 great-grandchildren.

Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68134).

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
