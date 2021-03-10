Jefferson, Shirley A.November 27, 1934 - March 8, 2021Preceded in death by loving husband of 62 years, Darrel; siblings, William Rigby, Robert Rigby, and Delores Pilcher. Survived by children, James Jefferson, Cheryl (Phil) Goehring, Becki (Don) Aken; grandchildren, James (Kristie) Jefferson, Sarah (Kevin Shafer) Stika, Susie (Erin Ortiz) Stika, and Jeffery Aken; 5 great-grandchildren.Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Shirley's name to the Nebraska Humane Society (8929 Fort St., Omaha, NE 68134).Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500