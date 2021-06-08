Preceded in death by husband Max Harold; son Marc; parents Rudolph and Myrtle Mudra; sisters Doloris (William) Whitmore, Marylou (Gentry) Blair, Kathy Johnson; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Jean and Mary. Survived by children Suzanne (Kevin) Wilke, Shelley (Mark) Billingsley, Mitch (Vicki Harvey); brothers Darrell, Rudy (Carol), Moe; brother-in-law Deane Johnson; grandchildren Shane Billingsley, Sarah (David) Livengood, Ashley (Elijah) Peterson, Melissa (Andrew) Van Wyk, Clint (Meghan) Wilke; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Friday, June 11, from 1-2pm with a MEMORIAL SERVICE beginning at 2pm. EXTENDED VISITATION following the service until 5:30pm. Memorials to NHPCA Foundation/Education (hospice) 1519 M Street Cozad, NE 69130
Whether it was her love for animals, cooking, church, family, friends, flowers, gardening, letter writing, natural wonders or reading Shirley brought beauty, kindness and love to the world. It's really no wonder her students she taught in first grade kept in touch for all these years. The Lord took one of his best angels home to him and she will live in our hearts forever. May God Bless The Lord
Colleen Kenney
Family
June 15, 2021
She was my favorite teacher at District 43. She was so kind to all of us. I got my love of reading from her.
Nancy J Williams
School
June 9, 2021
I loved your Mother, she was my best teacher and a friend. Love to all of you.