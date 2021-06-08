Menu
Shirley Ann Johnson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Shirley Ann (Mudra)

September 23, 1933 - June 4, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Max Harold; son Marc; parents Rudolph and Myrtle Mudra; sisters Doloris (William) Whitmore, Marylou (Gentry) Blair, Kathy Johnson; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Jean and Mary. Survived by children Suzanne (Kevin) Wilke, Shelley (Mark) Billingsley, Mitch (Vicki Harvey); brothers Darrell, Rudy (Carol), Moe; brother-in-law Deane Johnson; grandchildren Shane Billingsley, Sarah (David) Livengood, Ashley (Elijah) Peterson, Melissa (Andrew) Van Wyk, Clint (Meghan) Wilke; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, June 11, from 1-2pm with a MEMORIAL SERVICE beginning at 2pm. EXTENDED VISITATION following the service until 5:30pm. Memorials to NHPCA Foundation/Education (hospice) 1519 M Street Cozad, NE 69130

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Colleen Kenney
June 18, 2021
Whether it was her love for animals, cooking, church, family, friends, flowers, gardening, letter writing, natural wonders or reading Shirley brought beauty, kindness and love to the world. It's really no wonder her students she taught in first grade kept in touch for all these years. The Lord took one of his best angels home to him and she will live in our hearts forever. May God Bless The Lord
Colleen Kenney
Family
June 15, 2021
She was my favorite teacher at District 43. She was so kind to all of us. I got my love of reading from her.
Nancy J Williams
School
June 9, 2021
I loved your Mother, she was my best teacher and a friend. Love to all of you.
Jane Blodgett
Friend
June 8, 2021
