Johnson, Shirley Ann (Mudra)



September 23, 1933 - June 4, 2021



Preceded in death by husband Max Harold; son Marc; parents Rudolph and Myrtle Mudra; sisters Doloris (William) Whitmore, Marylou (Gentry) Blair, Kathy Johnson; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Jean and Mary. Survived by children Suzanne (Kevin) Wilke, Shelley (Mark) Billingsley, Mitch (Vicki Harvey); brothers Darrell, Rudy (Carol), Moe; brother-in-law Deane Johnson; grandchildren Shane Billingsley, Sarah (David) Livengood, Ashley (Elijah) Peterson, Melissa (Andrew) Van Wyk, Clint (Meghan) Wilke; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, June 11, from 1-2pm with a MEMORIAL SERVICE beginning at 2pm. EXTENDED VISITATION following the service until 5:30pm. Memorials to NHPCA Foundation/Education (hospice) 1519 M Street Cozad, NE 69130



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.