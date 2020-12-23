Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Shirley ,what can you say class personified you will be missed, god bless you,,
Vann
January 1, 2021
Shirley was classy, sharp dresser, beautiful spirit, and the real deal, and a beautiful person to me, I will never forget her, and all the memories from the fun times at Back Street , my sympathy goes out to the family, God Bless.
Pearl Brown
Friend
December 26, 2020
MS. Shirley, will greatly be missed, the last time I saw her, she was looking good, and classy as always, I will never forget all the good times, we had at Backstreet, Shirley to me was all about class, business, and independence, God Bless her and her family, R.I.P. Beautiful ,and Sleep.
Ms. Pearl Brown
December 26, 2020
What an Honor it was to work for such a classy lady. My Sincerest Condolences to the family. Ms.Shirley will forever have a place in my heart. Rest in Love Beautiful #Thebartender
Tricia Shoals
December 26, 2020
Always in our heart. The Richardson family.
Tim Richardson
December 25, 2020
Timothy Richardson
December 24, 2020
When I heard that you had passed I thought of all the great time we all had at the Backstreet lounge blue Monday and happy hour you will be missed
Anita Tullos
December 24, 2020
To family and friends, I will miss Shirley and cherish my memories with her. My prayers for strength are with you at this time. God Bless!
Marilynn Ashby
December 24, 2020
Dennis Davis
December 23, 2020
Shirley one of the most wonderful fantastic lady's I ever knew. She was precious and I will miss her very much.
I will never for get the first time I met Shirley and I will never forget her ever.
Dennis Davis
December 23, 2020
I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too,
I think of you in silence I often speak your name
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame
Your memory is my keepsake with which I´ll never part
God has you in His keeping I have you in my heart.
Rodger and Sharon Ulmar
December 23, 2020
Rodger Ulmar
December 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Shirley Jordan. Shirley was a good person who make sure that everyone had fun in her business establishment and also make sure that everyone was safe she was an angel in disguise!