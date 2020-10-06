Steenbock, Shirley K.
May 3, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Art and Marie Grube.
Survived by husband, William "Bill" Steenbock; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Nicole Steenbock, Michael and Kelly Steenbock; grandsons: William, Aaron, Christian, Mitchell; brother, Arthur "Dick" Grube; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to current COVID concerns, private family memorial service Saturday.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St., Papillion NE
402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.