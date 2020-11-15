Menu
Shirley Lorraine Smith
Smith, Shirley Lorraine

June 21, 1936 - November 11, 2020

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale Smith. She is survived by her four children, Sue (Tom) True, Nancy (Bob) Nykiel, Debbie (Ken) Chlupacek, and Russ Smith; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

VISITATION Friday, November 20th, 5–7pm at the Funeral Home. Masks are required. Private Family Memorial Service Saturday, November 21st, 11am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Hillcrest Hospice Care. To view a broadcast of the service Saturday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. A memorial picnic is planned for the Summer of 2021.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
