Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley M. Harris
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Harris, Shirley M.

April 3, 1927 - October 2, 2020

Shirley May (Trunfull) Harris passed away on October 2, 2020. Born on April 3, 1927, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Preceded in her death by her beloved husband: John "Jack" Harris in 1999 (married nearly 54 years) ; parents: Cyril and Doreen (Howell) Trunfull; and son-in-law: LeRoy Boilesen. Survived by her daughter: Marguerite Boilesen of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law: David (Priscilla) Harris of Houston, TX; daughter: Colleen Cipolla of Omaha; grandchildren: Matt Hug, April Harris McHallam, Heather Rock, Joseph Cipolla, Guy Cipolla, Charity Carlson, and Elizabeth Dauner; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; 3 sisters; nieces; nephew; and cousins all living in Western Australia.

Shirley was a World War II bride and married Jack in Australia on August 22, 1945. She came to Omaha in May 1946 on a ship with 245 war brides and 200 babies. Lived in Omaha until 1959 when Jack became a manager for Safeway Stores and was transferred to Auburn, NE. After Jack passed away in 1999, Shirley moved back to Omaha in 2001 to be near her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, bridge, golf, and had many friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday 5-7pm. SERVICE: 10am Thursday, October 8, all at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Oct
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
a loved one
October 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending lots of love from Australia
Karen Newman
October 5, 2020
My condolences to the entire Harris family. God bless you.
Brad Hahn
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked at Safeway and Jack was my boss. I always enjoyed seeing Shirley and visiting with her. I still have her fudge recipe. Prayers for the family.
Susan DeLay
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. 1 Peter 5 :7 while you throw all your anxiety on him, because he cares for you
Carmen Tate
October 4, 2020