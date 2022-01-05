Miles, Shirley



Age 95 - January 4, 2022



Shirley June Bluhm Miles born September 3, 1926 in Benedict, NE to Alwina and Walter Bluhm, died on January 4, 2022 in Lincoln, NE.



Graduating from Ulysses High School in 1944, she left home for "the city," where she enrolled in the Army Cadet nursing program at Clarkson Nursing School. She worked as an RN for over 35 years with much of her career working as a school nurse in the Papillion /LaVista school district She was married to Alton (Al) Miles, August 21, 1949 until his death in November 2012. Shirley had a quiet strength and compassion that touched many lives. She spent many years as a volunteer coordinator for a student exchange program, Youth For Understanding. They shared their home with four foreign exchange students, later visiting them in their home countries They were members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Papillion since 1963. She loved her children unconditionally, taught them to believe in themselves and others, and to know that no matter what, they would always be loved.



Shirley is survived by her five children: Rick (Diane), Greg (Barb), Shelley Miles, Bev (John) Eno, and Deanna (David) Clopton; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 1pm at Cedardale Cemetary Papillion, NE.



Celebration of Life Service at later date.



