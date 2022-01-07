Some of my favorite memories from childhood are from times that we visited Uncle Al and Aunt Shirley. I remember many great times playing with my cousins, celebrating Christmas, and enjoying activities together with our grandparents. Aunt Shirley was always so kind and loving. She will be fondly remembered always.
Lanelle Taft
Family
January 7, 2022
I have fond memories of a kind and gentle lady.
Rick Moore
Family
January 7, 2022
The Moore Cousins
January 7, 2022
Loving sympathy to our Miles cousins. Such wonderful memories! Christmas time at the Miles´ house; summer picnics in the park with the Bluhms. Aunt Shirley was always so gracious.