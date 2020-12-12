Menu
Shirley A. Mohanna
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Mohanna, Shirley A.

February 7, 1931 - December 7, 2020

Age 89.

Shirley was born in Omaha, NE. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in Dietetics. She earned her dietetic registration after a 3-year internship at the Nebraska Medical Center.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered countless hours. She taught CCD classes, counted money, and served many years for a weekly hour of adoration. Her service brought her great joy and inspiration from God.

Most of all Shirley was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was always so caring to the people around her and will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Mohanna; parents, Roy and Bertha Heinz; infant baby Robert Allen.

Survived by children, Stephen Jack of Seattle, WA, Kathy Thomas (Gary) of Beaverton, OR, Linda Stanfield of Colorado Springs, CO, and Bill Needham (Lisa) of Ooltewah, TN; grandchildren, Kristin Thomas of Beaverton, OR, Ryan Thomas of Omaha, NE, April Heitmeier (Brandon) of Ooltewah, TN, and Sean Needham (Amie) of Magnolia, TX; four great-grandchildren.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: following CDC guidelines, Monday, December 14th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum, Omaha.

Memorials: St. Mary's Endowment Fund, Columban Fathers or charity of your choice.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Steve and Kathy, I will always remember your moms beautiful smile. She was so elegant. I was so fond of her, and will always treasure the memories of the time I spent with her. She had such a kind heart. Pat
Pat Kubat
December 13, 2020
Teresa Montanio
December 12, 2020
