Mohanna, Shirley A.
February 7, 1931 - December 7, 2020
Age 89.
Shirley was born in Omaha, NE. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in Dietetics. She earned her dietetic registration after a 3-year internship at the Nebraska Medical Center.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered countless hours. She taught CCD classes, counted money, and served many years for a weekly hour of adoration. Her service brought her great joy and inspiration from God.
Most of all Shirley was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was always so caring to the people around her and will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Mohanna; parents, Roy and Bertha Heinz; infant baby Robert Allen.
Survived by children, Stephen Jack of Seattle, WA, Kathy Thomas (Gary) of Beaverton, OR, Linda Stanfield of Colorado Springs, CO, and Bill Needham (Lisa) of Ooltewah, TN; grandchildren, Kristin Thomas of Beaverton, OR, Ryan Thomas of Omaha, NE, April Heitmeier (Brandon) of Ooltewah, TN, and Sean Needham (Amie) of Magnolia, TX; four great-grandchildren.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: following CDC guidelines, Monday, December 14th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum, Omaha.
Memorials: St. Mary's Endowment Fund, Columban Fathers or charity of your choice
