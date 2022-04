Mohanna, Shirley A.February 7, 1931 - December 7, 2020Age 89.Shirley was born in Omaha, NE. She graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a degree in Dietetics. She earned her dietetic registration after a 3-year internship at the Nebraska Medical Center.She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where she volunteered countless hours. She taught CCD classes, counted money, and served many years for a weekly hour of adoration. Her service brought her great joy and inspiration from God.Most of all Shirley was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was always so caring to the people around her and will be deeply missed.Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Mohanna; parents, Roy and Bertha Heinz; infant baby Robert Allen.Survived by children, Stephen Jack of Seattle, WA, Kathy Thomas (Gary) of Beaverton, OR, Linda Stanfield of Colorado Springs, CO, and Bill Needham (Lisa) of Ooltewah, TN; grandchildren, Kristin Thomas of Beaverton, OR, Ryan Thomas of Omaha, NE, April Heitmeier (Brandon) of Ooltewah, TN, and Sean Needham (Amie) of Magnolia, TX; four great-grandchildren.MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: following CDC guidelines, Monday, December 14th, 10:30am, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INTERMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum, Omaha.Memorials: St. Mary's Endowment Fund, Columban Fathers or charity of your choice BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com