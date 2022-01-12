Pokorski, Shirley A.



April 3, 1940 - January 7, 2022



Survived by children: Trent (Janet) Hampton, and Todd (Heidi) Hampton; grandchildren: Ben, Sarah and Matthew Hampton; sister Phyllis (Doug) Ireland, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Clem "Sonny" Pokorski.



VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 12:30-1:30pm, with SERVICE following at 1:30pm, all at Forest Lawn. Memorial contributions to Herman, NE Fire and Rescue Department.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE | (402) 451-1000



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.