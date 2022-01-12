Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
Pokorski, Shirley A.
April 3, 1940 - January 7, 2022
Survived by children: Trent (Janet) Hampton, and Todd (Heidi) Hampton; grandchildren: Ben, Sarah and Matthew Hampton; sister Phyllis (Doug) Ireland, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Clem "Sonny" Pokorski.
VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 12:30-1:30pm, with SERVICE following at 1:30pm, all at Forest Lawn. Memorial contributions to Herman, NE Fire and Rescue Department.
