Shirley A. Pokorski
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Pokorski, Shirley A.

April 3, 1940 - January 7, 2022

Survived by children: Trent (Janet) Hampton, and Todd (Heidi) Hampton; grandchildren: Ben, Sarah and Matthew Hampton; sister Phyllis (Doug) Ireland, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Clem "Sonny" Pokorski.

VISITATION: Saturday, January 15, 12:30-1:30pm, with SERVICE following at 1:30pm, all at Forest Lawn. Memorial contributions to Herman, NE Fire and Rescue Department.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE | (402) 451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
