Shirley J. Reed
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Reed, Shirley J.

August 23, 1937 - September 1, 2021

Age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Edward Reed Sr.; mother, Hazel Shelby; brother, Raymond Jordan Sr.; grandson, Edward "Lil Man" Reed III; and great-grandson, James "Carlo" Reed. Survived by her children, Edward Reed Jr., Darlene Weaver, Robin Poindexter, Kim Lessley, and Shawna Reed; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: from 5-7pm Wednesday at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, September 16, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha. BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Sep
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences and prayers to Shirley family. I have known her for over fifty years and I always loved talking with her and we would share some idea with each other about the day care. She will be missed but family just know that our Father called her to come home, so Rest In Peace my friend
Mary Ellen Jones
Friend
September 14, 2021
Aunt Shirley, you will be miss. Rest in peace with the Lord. My deepest condolences is with all the Reed family.
Juanita Clarke
Family
September 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family! May Shirley rest in the loving arms of God!
Phyllis Union Smith
Family
September 13, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the Reed Family. Shirley will greatly be missed.
Sally Hammer Ray
September 13, 2021
