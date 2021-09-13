Reed, Shirley J.



August 23, 1937 - September 1, 2021



Age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Edward Reed Sr.; mother, Hazel Shelby; brother, Raymond Jordan Sr.; grandson, Edward "Lil Man" Reed III; and great-grandson, James "Carlo" Reed. Survived by her children, Edward Reed Jr., Darlene Weaver, Robin Poindexter, Kim Lessley, and Shawna Reed; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.



VISITATION: from 5-7pm Wednesday at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, September 16, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha. BURIAL in Omaha National Cemetery.



