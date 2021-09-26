Menu
Shirley A. Ruckdashel
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
208 W Clarinda Ave
Shenandoah, IA
Ruckdashel, Shirley A. (Doyle)

Age 83 - September 22, 2021

Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel, age 83, of Omaha, passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, NE.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, September 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene, IA. VISITATION will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at the Church. BURIAL will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund. The Mass will be live streamed via the St. Patrick Facebook page. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.hackettlivingston.com

HACKETT-LIVINGSTON FUNERAL HOME

208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2912 
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
304 3rd St., Imogene, IA
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
304 3rd St., Imogene, IA
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
I worked with Shirley at Western Auto in KC, MO. We kept in touch throughout the years. She touched the hearts of many. We will miss her!
Cheri Nelson
Work
September 29, 2021
