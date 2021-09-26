Ruckdashel, Shirley A. (Doyle)
Age 83 - September 22, 2021
Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel, age 83, of Omaha, passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, NE.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, September 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene, IA. VISITATION will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at the Church. BURIAL will follow Mass at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Memorials may be directed to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund. The Mass will be live streamed via the St. Patrick Facebook page. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.hackettlivingston.com
HACKETT-LIVINGSTON FUNERAL HOME
208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2912
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.