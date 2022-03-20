Schlegel, Shirley Ann (Kolc)
November 8, 1942 - January 24, 2022
Shirley Ann (Kolc) Schlegel has joined her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James "Jim" W. Schlegel; father, Anton "Tony" Kolc Jr.; and mother, Blanche A. Kolc. She is survived by her children, Amy Dawn (Rob Roy) Rice IV and Daniel; and aunts, Frances Lindner and Helen Landon. Shirley was born in Omaha and lived her final years in the tender care of Parsons House and Prairie Meadows Alzheimers facilities.
During her life she traveled the world and lived in several great American cities. She graduated from Omaha's North High in 1960 and began her career as a flight attendant with Central Airlines. She then joined Braniff International Airlines and some favorite destinations were Sweden, the Azores, Peru, Brazil and the Pacific islands. She loved to take her parents and relatives on international vacations, which they cherished.
She met Jim in Dallas and they married in 1969 and moved to Tampa, FL. Together, they raised a family and lived in Kansas, Colorado, Washington, California and Texas. Over their lives they developed great friendships and served their community through their Catholic faith.
Shirley created joy wherever she went with her engaging smile and kind-hearted attitude. She enjoyed the arts, music, tennis, skiing, gardening, hosting parties, and traveling. She was petite in stature but bold in spirit, and always a beauty.
Her children will miss her loving direction and appreciate the values she instilled through her devotion to family, friends and the community. If you knew Shirley and wish to honor her, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's foundation at alz.org
or contribute to a Catholic charity.
