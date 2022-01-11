Schoettger, Shirley Jean
August 6, 1928 - January 8, 2022
Shirley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 65 years, Richard Schoettger Sr.; parents, Frank and Edna Carr; and brother, Howard Carr. Survived by children, Mary (Jim) Nicas of Houston, TX, Richard (Xin Xin) Schoettger Jr. of Singapore, Robert (Mary) Schoettger of Lincoln, NE, and Susan (Martin) Barnhart of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kaye Carr of Springview, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION Thursday, January 13, from 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, January 14, at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with BURIAL to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Omaha.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.