Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Jean Schoettger
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Schoettger, Shirley Jean

August 6, 1928 - January 8, 2022

Shirley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Preceded in death by loving husband of 65 years, Richard Schoettger Sr.; parents, Frank and Edna Carr; and brother, Howard Carr. Survived by children, Mary (Jim) Nicas of Houston, TX, Richard (Xin Xin) Schoettger Jr. of Singapore, Robert (Mary) Schoettger of Lincoln, NE, and Susan (Martin) Barnhart of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kaye Carr of Springview, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION Thursday, January 13, from 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, January 14, at 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, with BURIAL to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to First Presbyterian Church of Omaha.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
14
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss.
Christina Woodard
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results