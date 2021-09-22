Menu
Shirley N. Siewert
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Siewert, Shirley N.

July 10, 1934 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Alta; husband, Thomas.

Survived by children: Bob and Dona Siewert, Ridgeland, MS; Jeanne and Don Stoltenberg, Omaha, NE; Thomas James and Karen Siewert, Papillion, NE; Randy and Stephanee Siewert, Papillion, NE; Sheryl and Charles Cloyd, Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 23rd, from 5-7pm at Mortuary.

Private Family Funeral Service. Interment: Springfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Omaha Project Linus or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
