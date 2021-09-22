Siewert, Shirley N.



July 10, 1934 - September 17, 2021



Preceded in death by mother, Alta; husband, Thomas.



Survived by children: Bob and Dona Siewert, Ridgeland, MS; Jeanne and Don Stoltenberg, Omaha, NE; Thomas James and Karen Siewert, Papillion, NE; Randy and Stephanee Siewert, Papillion, NE; Sheryl and Charles Cloyd, Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Thursday, Sept. 23rd, from 5-7pm at Mortuary.



Private Family Funeral Service. Interment: Springfield Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to Omaha Project Linus or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Gretna.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 No Washington St.



Papillion NE 402-339-3232



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.