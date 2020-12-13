To the family of Shirley, was saddened to read in the Omaha World Herald this morning of the Shirley had passed away. She was the director and teacher at Faith-Westwood United Methodist church and started the "Love and Learn" pre-school. Two of our children attended it. Don't know for sure the years she was there but was loved by everyone. May she rest in peace and God Bless her and the family.

John and Gaylene Adler December 13, 2020