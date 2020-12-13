Simandl, Shirley A.
May 25, 1928 - November 25, 2020
Mesa, AZ, formerly of Omaha, NE. Shirley was born to Harold and Mildred Fries (later Dose) on May 25, 1928, and raised by her mother and step-father, John Dose. She earned a B.A. in English at Knox College in Galesburg, IL in 1950 and a M.S. in Education at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN in 1953. She taught high school English and Journalism early in her career and became a pre-school director and teacher later in her career. Teaching young children was the light of her life.
In 1955, she married William "Bill" Simandl and they shared 51 years of marriage and family together. Shirley is survived by son, Richard (Lori) Simandl, Omaha, NE; daughter, Sheryl (Dale) Wanek, Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Michael (Alaina) Wanek, Tyler (Nicole) Ang-Wanek, Caty Simandl, Tricia Simandl; and great-grandchildren, Quentin and Octavia. Shirley was predeceased by her parents; husband, Bill; and infant daughter, Sue Ellen.
Due to the pandemic, the family Celebrated her Life in a virtual gathering and a Private Burial Service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Pinnacle Presbyterian Church or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.