Sneckenberg, Shirley MarieMarch 26, 1923 - January 12, 2022Preceded in death by husband, William A. Sneckenberg; son, William J. Sneckenberg; son-in-law, James Regan; and granddaughter, Christine Sorto.Survived by children: Mary Regan, Patrick (Mary), Susan "Susie" Davis (Greg), Thomas (Dawn), Teresa Ruffing (Charles), and Michael (Annette); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Norman J. Elvig (Joyce); and daughter-in-law, Kathleen.VISITATION: Tuesday, January 18th, from 9:30am to 10:30am, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Cassel Foundation, or FRAXA Research Foundation. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com