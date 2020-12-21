Menu
Shirley Sobbing
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Sobbing, Shirley

Age 86 - December 19, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, James A. Sobbing, Sr.; parents, Leonard and Louise Gray; sister, Mildred Gray; and brother, Marvin Gray. Survived by daughter, Mary Helwig; sons, James (Danelle) Sobbing, Jr., and Jeff Sobbing; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Leonard (Mary Lou) Gray; sister-in-law, Olive Gaube; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 22, 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 23, 11am, both at Bethany Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT in Graceland Park Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, Jim, Jeff, and family, I think of your mom, her patience and her kindness often.
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 15, 2021
Dearest Mary, Jim, Jeff, and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was amazing. She loved her family very much. May you always remember her many attributes including gentleness, kindness, generosity, and patience. She will be missed. She has earned her eternal peace and the Creator's everlasting love. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 23, 2020
Deepest Sympathy and Our Prayers are with you at this most difficult time
Bob and Amy Green
December 22, 2020
Kevin Rose
December 21, 2020
Such a sweet lady.
Joanne mixan
December 21, 2020
