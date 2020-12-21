Preceded in death by husband, James A. Sobbing, Sr.; parents, Leonard and Louise Gray; sister, Mildred Gray; and brother, Marvin Gray. Survived by daughter, Mary Helwig; sons, James (Danelle) Sobbing, Jr., and Jeff Sobbing; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Leonard (Mary Lou) Gray; sister-in-law, Olive Gaube; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 22, 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 23, 11am, both at Bethany Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT in Graceland Park Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
Mary, Jim, Jeff, and family,
I think of your mom, her patience and her kindness often.
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 15, 2021
Dearest Mary, Jim, Jeff, and family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was amazing. She loved her family very much. May you always remember her many attributes including gentleness, kindness, generosity, and patience. She will be missed. She has earned her eternal peace and the Creator's everlasting love. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 23, 2020
Deepest Sympathy and Our Prayers are with you at this most difficult time