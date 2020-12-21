Sobbing, Shirley



Age 86 - December 19, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, James A. Sobbing, Sr.; parents, Leonard and Louise Gray; sister, Mildred Gray; and brother, Marvin Gray. Survived by daughter, Mary Helwig; sons, James (Danelle) Sobbing, Jr., and Jeff Sobbing; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Leonard (Mary Lou) Gray; sister-in-law, Olive Gaube; many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Tuesday, December 22, 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 23, 11am, both at Bethany Funeral Chapel. INTERMENT in Graceland Park Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.