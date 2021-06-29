Preceded in death by husband, Robert Thompson; parents, Raymond and Ernestine Donaly.
Survived by aunt, Joyce Roberts; brother-in-law, Donald and wife Ann Thompson; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson and Joann Thompson; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 9am, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Pomen Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
I was a neighbor (across the street) of Bob and Shirley for 15 years. I´m so sorry to learn of her passing. I was very fond of both of them. I´m also sorry I´m learning about this just now, or I would have most certainly paid my respects in person. Please know that you have my family´s deepest sympathy for your loss.