Thompson, Shirley Rae (Donaly)



May 31, 1942 - June 27, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, Robert Thompson; parents, Raymond and Ernestine Donaly.



Survived by aunt, Joyce Roberts; brother-in-law, Donald and wife Ann Thompson; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson and Joann Thompson; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 9am, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Pomen Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Nicholas Orthodox Church



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.