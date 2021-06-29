Menu
Shirley Rae Thompson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Thompson, Shirley Rae (Donaly)

May 31, 1942 - June 27, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Robert Thompson; parents, Raymond and Ernestine Donaly.

Survived by aunt, Joyce Roberts; brother-in-law, Donald and wife Ann Thompson; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson and Joann Thompson; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 9am, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church. VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Pomen Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association or St. Nicholas Orthodox Church

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jun
30
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a neighbor (across the street) of Bob and Shirley for 15 years. I´m so sorry to learn of her passing. I was very fond of both of them. I´m also sorry I´m learning about this just now, or I would have most certainly paid my respects in person. Please know that you have my family´s deepest sympathy for your loss.
Dana Blakely
Friend
June 30, 2021
