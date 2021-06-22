Menu
Shirley J. Trusler
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Trusler, Shirley J.

Age 64

Shirley J. Trusler, of Valley, NE, died June 21, 2021.

Preceded in death by her parents, Sherman, Sr. and Shirley Thomas; and the love of her life, Lyle Lyons. Survived by daughters: Shane Davenport, Sunny Sanchez, Sirena and Juan Salazar, all of Omaha; Swan and Juston Brazda of Valley; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: Sherman Jr. and Sheila Thomas of Geneva, NE, and Robert Thomas of Council Bluffs, IA; sisters, Kelley and Neil Halbert of Omaha, and Caroline Casebeer of Valley, NE; and special friends Vicky Schewe and Geri Bradley of Omaha.

Private inurnment. At Shirley's request, no additional services will be held.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
Shirley was a great person...she will be greatly be missed..I loved when we worked together at the Broken Rail, we had so much fun, lots of memories.Shane if you need to talk I'm always here for you..
Vikki lane
Friend
June 23, 2021
