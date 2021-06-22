Trusler, Shirley J.Age 64Shirley J. Trusler, of Valley, NE, died June 21, 2021.Preceded in death by her parents, Sherman, Sr. and Shirley Thomas; and the love of her life, Lyle Lyons. Survived by daughters: Shane Davenport, Sunny Sanchez, Sirena and Juan Salazar, all of Omaha; Swan and Juston Brazda of Valley; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: Sherman Jr. and Sheila Thomas of Geneva, NE, and Robert Thomas of Council Bluffs, IA; sisters, Kelley and Neil Halbert of Omaha, and Caroline Casebeer of Valley, NE; and special friends Vicky Schewe and Geri Bradley of Omaha.Private inurnment. At Shirley's request, no additional services will be held.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222