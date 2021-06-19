Weskirchen, Shirley A.June 11, 1943 - June 17, 2021Age 78 years of Omaha, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on June 17. Shirley was a graduate of Omaha North high school. She dedicated much of her time to being an in-home caregiver for the company, Caring for People. Preceded in death by parents: Ernest and Margaret; brothers: Dwain and James; sisters-in-law: Rosalea Maher and Barbara Weikle. Survived by husband, James Weskirchen; children: Cynthia Munchrath, Matthew (Kimberly) Weskirchen, Laura Streeter; siblings: Robert (Meiko) Weikle, Ernest (Patricia) Weikle; sister-in-law, Joyce Weikle; grandchildren: Alexis (Joshua) Homme, Eric Bender, Aidan Weskirchen, and Zoe Streeter; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.VISITATION: Sunday 1-2pm; TIME OF SHARING: 2pm Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to MS Forward, 13530 Discovery Drive, Suite 10, Omaha, NE 68137.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000