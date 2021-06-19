Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. Weskirchen
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Weskirchen, Shirley A.

June 11, 1943 - June 17, 2021

Age 78 years of Omaha, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on June 17. Shirley was a graduate of Omaha North high school. She dedicated much of her time to being an in-home caregiver for the company, Caring for People. Preceded in death by parents: Ernest and Margaret; brothers: Dwain and James; sisters-in-law: Rosalea Maher and Barbara Weikle. Survived by husband, James Weskirchen; children: Cynthia Munchrath, Matthew (Kimberly) Weskirchen, Laura Streeter; siblings: Robert (Meiko) Weikle, Ernest (Patricia) Weikle; sister-in-law, Joyce Weikle; grandchildren: Alexis (Joshua) Homme, Eric Bender, Aidan Weskirchen, and Zoe Streeter; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

VISITATION: Sunday 1-2pm; TIME OF SHARING: 2pm Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to MS Forward, 13530 Discovery Drive, Suite 10, Omaha, NE 68137.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.