Tallant, Sidney L. "Skip"
October 25, 1954 - November 5, 2020
Preceded in death by father, Sidney; brother, Steven. Survived by wife, Norma Tallant; significant other, Sheila Anderson; daughters: Angela (John), Amy (Nic), Allison Tallant; mother, Sylvia Tallant; grandchildren: Justin, Miranda, Nicholas, Noah; great-grandsons: Jaxon and Arkadian; brother, Scott Tallant.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 12:45pm at Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, NE.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.