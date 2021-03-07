Preceded in death by grandfathers, Norman Kerr and Dick "Si" Selinger. Survived by parents, David Blair and Marcia Selinger; sister, Shelby Blair; grandmothers, Mickey Kerr and Jan Selinger; many other family and countless friends
CELEBRATION OF SIMON'S LIFE: Saturday, March 13, at 12Noon, with VISITATION beginning at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. INURNMENT in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. LIVE FEED of services will be available on the Bethany website.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Simone's carefree happy joyous days has just started. May his spirit ride into the sunset and may his bike's roar be the sweet sound that reminds us the happy memories shared with him.. He is loved by all. Marcia and Dave, our thoughts are by your side. Simone is a respectful honest young man that always puts others before himself because he had good role models.
Boutdy Family
March 13, 2021
Dave, thinking of you, Marcia, Shelby and all of those that are enduring this profound loss.
Aldona Patten (Sabaliauskas)
March 11, 2021
Dave and Marcia. My heart breaks for your loss. I pray that the lord consoles you, and helps you remember the good times in his life.
Mike Lafferty
March 9, 2021
Dave and Marcia. Our hearts break for you in the loss of your son. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Blessings Steve and Joyce
Steve and Joyce Melotz
March 9, 2021
Jan, our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
John and Carole Essy
March 9, 2021
Dave and Family, we are so sorry for the loss of Simon. You and your family are in our thoughts and our prayers. You have our deepest sympathy.
Paul and Collene Sabaliauskas
March 8, 2021
The Hayden & Hermance Families
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your son. Such an unimaginable loss. Praying that memories of him bring you peace and comfort during this time of sadness.
Denise Bauer
March 7, 2021
Marcia, My deepest condolences to you and your entire family.
John Morrissey
March 7, 2021
Marcia and David, we are so deeply saddened to here of the loss of your beautiful son. Your entire family is in our thoughts and prayers and offer our sincerest condolences. We pray for your greatest strengths as you work through this very sad and difficult time.
Cort & Annie Barton
March 7, 2021
Marcia & Dave, we are deeply saddened to here of the loss of your precious son. We offer our sincerest condolences and prayers as you work through this difficult time.