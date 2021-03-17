Menu
Colonel Simon A. Danigole Jr. USAF (Ret.)
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Danigole, Colonel Simon A. Jr. USAF (Ret.)

October 3, 1939 - March 15, 2021

Born: October 3, 1939 –

New Orleans, Louisiana

Simon was reunited with his beloved wife, Dorothy, on March 15, 2021; a 57-year love story. Simon and Dorothy were married June 3, 1961 in Baton Rouge, Louisana, on the campus of their Alma Mater, LSU. His Air Force career spanned 26 years, from 1961 through 1987. He is a decorated Vietnam War pilot with over 1,100 combat missions and piloted B-52s through the Cold War. During his military career, Simon and Dorothy crossed the country several times making home in 19 locations.

Simon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who actively mentored and guided everyone in his family through example and deed. He was a spiritual leader serving the Catholic Church throughout his life as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and Eucharistic Minister. He lived a life grounded in faith that he now brings to heaven.

Simon's passions were fishing and gardening. He loved spending time in the outdoors and at home…always with his family.

Simon was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; son, Simon III; parents; Simon and Evelyn; and granddaughter, Jamie Haynes. Simon is survived by children: Michelle Haynes, Kathy Weller (Mike), Kris Kennedy, Mark Danigole (Melinda), and Scott Danigole (Carol); 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and Charlie, his beloved dog and constant companion.

Simon will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Comforted with the knowledge he is in a better place, reunited with Dorothy and Simon III, watching over and protecting us.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 20th at 11 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force and So. Omaha American Legion Post 311. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille School or Wounded Warriors.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
A good man, a good friend, leader, wingman, pilot, patriot! May perpetual light shine upon him!
Colonel Joe Syslo, USAF, Ret.
March 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. I will remember Si & his kindness, intelligence & curiosity.
Karen Campbell, DVM
March 21, 2021
I was lucky enough to become friends with Si while at InfoUSA. He was a sweet man who will be long remembered.
Jim Winner
March 21, 2021
Mitzi and Judy, sending sympathy for your loss; and your brother, now rejoicing, dancing and singing to our Lord in Heaven.
Jean Hebert
March 18, 2021
Your TPG Family
March 18, 2021
Mark and Laurie Grote
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results