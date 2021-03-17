Danigole, Colonel Simon A. Jr. USAF (Ret.)
October 3, 1939 - March 15, 2021
Born: October 3, 1939 –
New Orleans, Louisiana
Simon was reunited with his beloved wife, Dorothy, on March 15, 2021; a 57-year love story. Simon and Dorothy were married June 3, 1961 in Baton Rouge, Louisana, on the campus of their Alma Mater, LSU. His Air Force career spanned 26 years, from 1961 through 1987. He is a decorated Vietnam War pilot with over 1,100 combat missions and piloted B-52s through the Cold War. During his military career, Simon and Dorothy crossed the country several times making home in 19 locations.
Simon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who actively mentored and guided everyone in his family through example and deed. He was a spiritual leader serving the Catholic Church throughout his life as a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and Eucharistic Minister. He lived a life grounded in faith that he now brings to heaven.
Simon's passions were fishing and gardening. He loved spending time in the outdoors and at home…always with his family.
Simon was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy; son, Simon III; parents; Simon and Evelyn; and granddaughter, Jamie Haynes. Simon is survived by children: Michelle Haynes, Kathy Weller (Mike), Kris Kennedy, Mark Danigole (Melinda), and Scott Danigole (Carol); 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and Charlie, his beloved dog and constant companion.
Simon will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Comforted with the knowledge he is in a better place, reunited with Dorothy and Simon III, watching over and protecting us.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, March 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 20th at 11 am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th Street, Papillion. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force and So. Omaha American Legion Post 311. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille School or Wounded Warriors
.
