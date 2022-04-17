Mhlanga, Sizo Vusumuzi
August 1, 1991 - April 11, 2022
Sizo Vusumuzi "Vusa" Mhlanga was born on August 1, 1991 in Mashava, Zimbabwe, and passed away on April 11, 2022 in Omaha. He is survived by his parents, Sithabile Mabel Ndebele and Melusi Mhlanga; two brothers, Mvikeli (Kindra) and Mzingaye; five sisters: Yvonne (Andrew), Yvette (Grant), Michelle (Ricardo), Laura, and Lorraine; other relatives and friends.
SERVICES: Monday, April 18th,from 10am to 1pm at the West Center Chapel.
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
