Sizo Vusumuzi Mhlanga
1991 - 2022
BORN
1991
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
Mhlanga, Sizo Vusumuzi

August 1, 1991 - April 11, 2022

Sizo Vusumuzi "Vusa" Mhlanga was born on August 1, 1991 in Mashava, Zimbabwe, and passed away on April 11, 2022 in Omaha. He is survived by his parents, Sithabile Mabel Ndebele and Melusi Mhlanga; two brothers, Mvikeli (Kindra) and Mzingaye; five sisters: Yvonne (Andrew), Yvette (Grant), Michelle (Ricardo), Laura, and Lorraine; other relatives and friends.

SERVICES: Monday, April 18th,from 10am to 1pm at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Service
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
