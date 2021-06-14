Meadows, Sondra L.



March 6, 1938 - June 11, 2021



Survived by children, Deb Gourley, and Terri McNichols; and grandchildren: Jason (Brianne) Gourley, Josh (Tara) Gourley, Chandler McNichols, Adrian Taylor, and Lacee Leeds Navarro. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Meadows; son Bob Garber; brother Bill Homan; and parents, D. and Willie Homan.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, June 18, Forest Lawn.

Memorials for the family may be sent to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.



FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

Omaha, NE



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2021.