Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Meadows, Sondra L.
March 6, 1938 - June 11, 2021
Survived by children, Deb Gourley, and Terri McNichols; and grandchildren: Jason (Brianne) Gourley, Josh (Tara) Gourley, Chandler McNichols, Adrian Taylor, and Lacee Leeds Navarro. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Meadows; son Bob Garber; brother Bill Homan; and parents, D. and Willie Homan.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, June 18, Forest Lawn. Memorials for the family may be sent to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2021.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
6 Entries
I worked with your mom at Omaha Home for Boys. She lit up the room with joy! I can still hear her hearty laugh and loved the wisdom she shared about the simple things in life. My thoughts are with her family...may many happy memories help you through this loss.
Tani Baker
June 18, 2021
The Navarro Family
June 16, 2021
Debbie and Terri, Deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mom.
Cheryl and Tom
Cheryl Evans Schlutz
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am truly blessed that I got to know you "Mom"...you were always like a 2nd mom to me. Have such wonderful memories of you that I will cherish. Rest In Peace.....
Barbara Lutterman
Family
June 14, 2021
Our thoughts are with you and yours.
Sondra was a good friend of my parents (Jim and Joann) and a wonderful woman. We will be miss her.
melanie lytle
June 14, 2021
Mom, don't worry about a thing, I got this, rest in peace. NO WORRIES! Love you