Sondra L. Meadows
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Meadows, Sondra L.

March 6, 1938 - June 11, 2021

Survived by children, Deb Gourley, and Terri McNichols; and grandchildren: Jason (Brianne) Gourley, Josh (Tara) Gourley, Chandler McNichols, Adrian Taylor, and Lacee Leeds Navarro. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Meadows; son Bob Garber; brother Bill Homan; and parents, D. and Willie Homan.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Friday, June 18, Forest Lawn.
Memorials for the family may be sent to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with your mom at Omaha Home for Boys. She lit up the room with joy! I can still hear her hearty laugh and loved the wisdom she shared about the simple things in life. My thoughts are with her family...may many happy memories help you through this loss.
Tani Baker
June 18, 2021
The Navarro Family
June 16, 2021
Debbie and Terri, Deepest sympathy for the loss of your Mom. Cheryl and Tom
Cheryl Evans Schlutz
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am truly blessed that I got to know you "Mom"...you were always like a 2nd mom to me. Have such wonderful memories of you that I will cherish. Rest In Peace.....
Barbara Lutterman
Family
June 14, 2021
Our thoughts are with you and yours. Sondra was a good friend of my parents (Jim and Joann) and a wonderful woman. We will be miss her.
melanie lytle
June 14, 2021
Mom, don't worry about a thing, I got this, rest in peace. NO WORRIES! Love you
T
Family
June 14, 2021
